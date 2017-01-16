Provalis Research Releases an Enhanced Qualitative Data Analysis Freeware

QDA Miner Lite version 2.0 now offers a series of new qualitative data analysis features, allowing data/ research analysts to experience more of the tool’s analytics strength and benefits in the freeware version.

Provalis Research announces today the release of an upgraded version of the qualitative analysis freeware QDA Miner Lite, developed to include some of the new features added to the full version of QDA Miner.

QDA Miner Lite 2.0 now includes a document overview, tree-grid display, image rotation and resizing, importing from PowerPoint and a conversion tool for seamless conversion of NVivo files into QDA Miner Lite. Also available in Lite 2.0 are new date and time variables, type transformations, category memos, and the ability to record numerical variables into ordinal variables, move columns in table reports, resize string variables and import document creation date.

QDA Miner Lite 2.0’s new features complement those already present in QDA Miner Lite, notably intuitive on-screen coding and annotation of texts and images, a fast Boolean text search tool, code frequency analysis, coding retrieval and exportation to and importation from a wide range of programs and file formats. For further details, see a comprehensive list of features included in the lite software.

Over 30,000 people use QDA Miner Lite. “The freeware is a starting point for qualitative data analysts for coding, annotating and analyzing collections of documents and images,” says Normand Peladeau, President of Provalis Research. “It is also an excellent choice for professors who would like to teach qualitative research methods to students with a free software,” Peladeau adds.

To learn more about QDA Miner Lite and the complimentary qualitative data analysis software,download the tool at the QDA Miner Lite product page on the Provalis Research website.

Provalis Research is a world-leading developer of text analysis software with ground-breaking qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods programs. Developing text analysis programs for over 18 years, Provalis Research has a proven record of accomplishment in designing and bringing to market tools that have today become essential to researchers and analysis specialists worldwide.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company was founded in 1989. Provalis Research software products are used by more than 4,000 institutions on 5 continents, in a wide range of applications such as business intelligence, market research, political sciences, media analysis, survey analysis, risk and fraud detection and international crime analysis.

