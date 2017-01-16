The Digital Nomad: A New Generation Turns to the Internet for Employment.

Digital nomads are perpetual travelers who are free to explore thanks to making an earning online. To illustrate the benefits of the lifestyle, Graduate & Live has launched their premier travel series, which takes the visitor across India, Thailand and Asia.

Nine years ago Tim Ferriss gave birth to the idea of “lifestyle design” in the 4-Hour Workweek.

The ideas championed in his book have created a new generation that has prioritized lifestyle over a career.

“I feel like most of us aren’t eager to commit ourselves to a traditional career upon graduating,” said Ryan Astaphan, founder of GraduateAndLive.com. “Working online, not through scams or gimmicks, but through honest works allows one to escape the rat race. Freelancing is the new employment. Make Money, Live Anywhere, and Be Free, that’s my motto.”

Freelancing is simply an alternative hiring method. Instead of committing to a long-term position, one works on individual projects. Everyday, tons of freelancing jobs are posted online across all different fields of work. Digital nomads are taking advantage of digital employment while traveling all across the world, from Indonesia, to Thailand, the Czech Republic and Colombia.

About Graduate & Live



GraduateAndLive.com is a travel blog that follows three freelancers on an adventure across Asia. Their story acts to illuminate the fact that the opportunity to work for oneself online exists for other college students and graduates. And the site’s eBook, The Modern Guide to Freelancing, explains simply how to succeed as a freelancer.

Follow G&L on Instagram @GraduateAndLive.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13966882.htm