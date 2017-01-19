Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Major Manufactures, Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis to 2021

Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 01/18/2017 — Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Research Report identifies the increased focus on reducing the emission of greenhouse gases to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. It has been observed that almost 26% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the US is from the automotive industry.

Market Research Analysts predict the global Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to grow steadily during the forecast period and post a CAGR of almost 47% by 2020, in terms of units.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

– ASIN

– ZF

– Jatco

– Getrag

– Volkswagen

– Honda

And more…

Growing prominence for electrified transmissions among automotive manufacturers is expected to witness increasing penetration across regions including Europe and North America. Rising focus on hybrid vehicles and their positive impact on fuel economy and emissions in these regions will contribute to the adoption of the transmission systems.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Electric Vehicle Transmission Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Market Segment by Type, covers

– MT

– AT

– AMT

– CVT

– DCT

According to this market research and analysis, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the initiatives from the government of China towards the promotion of electric cars will drive the demand for electric vehicle transmissions in this region. Additionally, the rise in sales of electric vehicles such the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Tesla model, and BMW i8 in Japan and the increased focus of the OEMs to improve the distance covered in a single recharge, will also fuel the growth of the market in this region.

