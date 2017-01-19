FlipHTML5 Rated Top Online Magazine Publishing Software in 2017

FlipHTML5 users on the world’s leading business software review platform highly recommend FlipHTML5 for digital content creation.

Hong Kong, China — (ReleaseWire) — 01/18/2017 — FlipHTML5 has emerged as rapidly growing software in demand for publishing digital content online. The online magazine publishing software has quickly become the leader in this niche and the company CEO, Winston Zhang, has credited this success to the features and the unique cloud publishing platform of their software which provides best possible way for all the publishers to publish their digital content and publication available all across the globe.

"We are proud of the efforts we have put in so far to provide best possible online magazine publishing software for our users", Winston said. The company representatives informed about the cloud platform and said that their software employs and uses Amazon S3 service. "It allows all the users to store their digital content of all sorts, whether it is a flipbook, catalogue, digital content of any form or any other creation of theirs, and protects them from any sort of data loss, logical or physical failure", they added.

Reportedly, the additional features of the software make the online management and presentation of digital creations of every publisher more interactive and hassle free. As told, it facilitates publishers with the feature of creating their own personalized homepage so that users can easily find their digital work and learn more about the publisher itself. Additionally, if the publisher is having its own website, the FlipHTML5 online magazine publishing software allows them to collect and manage all their work in an online bookcase automatically, which can later be embedded into publisher's website.

"While the software is getting its share of popularity rapidly, we are constantly looking for various ways in which we can make it better day by day. We are happy with the progress so far but our aim is to make digital content creation and online publication easier than ever for all", Winston concluded. Click here for more information about FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the leading companies that have been doing a good job. It brings a perfect solution to help publishers convert PDF files or images into formats they want.

