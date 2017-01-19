Prebiotics Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints to 2021

Prebiotics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 01/18/2017 — Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: "non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health."

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that's where the similarity ends.

Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.

Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child's gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hemp-based foods market for 2016-2020. Prebiotics Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Prebiotics market.

Prebiotics market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Prebiotics industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

– Beneo

– Sensus

– Cosucra

– Friesland Campina Domo

– Yakult Pharmaceutical

– Ingredion

– Nissin

And many more

Market Segment by Type, covers

– Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

– Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

– Others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Global market for Prebiotics, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

– Food & Beverage

– Dietary Supplements

– Pharmaceutical

– Others

