Cieplak Dental Excellence Hosts 12 Robert D. Stethem Educational Center Students, Teaches Proper Oral Hygiene in La Plata, MD

Dr. Patrick Cieplak, renowned family dentist, recently welcomed 12 students from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center’s Life Skills program to learn about proper oral hygiene at Cieplak Dental Excellence.

Students participating in the Adult Independence Program were recently welcomed to Cieplak Dental Excellence, a leading provider of pediatric dentistry in La Plata, MD. Students were taught how to properly brush and floss for optimum oral health. They also learned the importance of taking care of their teeth by eating a healthy diet and avoiding excess sugar. As part of the presentation, Dr. Cieplak’s hygienists Betsy Shaw and Krystal Aud demonstrated just how much sugar can be found in some drinks, then discussed the effects of sugar on the teeth. The goal of the Adult Independence Program is to help special needs students learn how to care for themselves. Knowledge of proper oral hygiene habits is an important component of self-sufficiency and independence.

In addition to educating and treating special needs students, Dr. Cieplak and his team provide leading family and pediatric dental care. Services offered at Cieplak Dental Excellence include preventive dentistry, fillings, root canal therapy, dental implants and more. Emergency dental care is also available for serious dental issues.

As a respected family dentist, Dr. Cieplak seeks to improve oral health in his community, one smile at a time. Parents with young patients are encouraged to bring them to Dr. Cieplak’s practice for pediatric dentistry services in La Plata, MD. Appointments can be arranged by calling Cieplak Dental Excellence at 301-609-9999.

About the Doctor

Dr. Patrick Cieplak is a general dentist offering personalized dental care to patients in La Plata, MD. Dr. Cieplak is dedicated to learning the latest dental techniques and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education courses. Dr. Cieplak is one of only 3,000 dentists to receive the Academy of General Dentistry’s Master’s Degree and he is a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantlogy as well as Associate Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Cieplak Dental Excellence strives to offer each patient customized treatment to help them achieve proper oral health. To learn more about Dr. Cieplak, his team or the services they offer, please visit http://www.patcieplakdds.com or call (301) 609-9999 to schedule an appointment.

