LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2017 / Brian Head, Utah, a winter sports enthusiast’s paradise with a year-round population of just over one hundred, is about 200 miles from the bright lights of Las Vegas. At a base elevation of 9,800 feet and a peak elevation of 11,300 feet, Brian Head is dubbed the “Highest Resort Town in America.” Diamond Resorts International® members, owners and guests staying at Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa this holiday season have endless options for winter fun available to them with downhill skiing, snowmobiling, and a snowy hike through Zion National Park topping the list.

After an exhilarating day of outdoor winter sports, visitors to this picturesque West Coast town can warm up in the steam room, heated indoor pool, sauna, or hot tub on site at Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa. There are plenty of opportunities for on-site dining and drinks while the night is still young. The Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa Bar and Grill offers casual dining and mouth-watering American cuisine. After checking out the Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa Store for souvenirs and convenience items, Diamond Resorts International® guests can spend the rest of the evening relaxing in lavish and comfortable surroundings that practically invite them to toss all of their cares away.

The on-site pampering doesn’t end with the delicious food and gorgeous rooms. Diamond Resorts International® offers a full-service day spa at Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa, where guests can choose to get a massage, facial, manicure, pedicure, or indulge their senses with aromatherapy. If a day on the slopes proved hard on the muscles, a deep tissue massage will take care of the problem in no time. With the service-oriented and friendly demeanor of the resort team and the abundance of activities to partake in, both inside and outside of Cedar Breaks Lodge & Spa, guests may just want to Stay Vacationed.™ forever. The name of the game here is relaxation.

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world. Our relaxing vacations have the power to give guests an increased sense of happiness and satisfaction in their lives, while feeling healthier and more fulfilled in their relationships, by enjoying memorable and meaningful experiences that let them Stay Vacationed.™

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

