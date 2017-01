Loughborough-based CRO, Charnwood Molecular Ltd, appoints Dr James Hitchin as its new Head of Medicinal Chemistry to lead its research services laboratories at BioCity, Nottingham. Dr Hitchin brings extensive experience from across multiple therapeutic areas in drug discovery to the Charnwood team. James has previously held positions at SAFC Pharma, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and KemFine Oy.