Cheap Otoplasty Abroad: Risks and Advantages of Inexpensive Ear Correction Abroad

Vilnius, Lithuania — (SBWIRE) — 01/25/2017 — Cheap otoplasty abroad is a search term that is being used a lot on various search engines by people who are looking for more information and have made a choice to go abroad for ear correction surgery.

For many, ear correction surgery does not sound like a too difficult surgery with high post-operative risks. Although otoplasty is not considered a difficult surgery compared to other types of surgeries such as orthopaedic or heart surgeries, it does have its risks and nuances.

Even though not requiring a long hospitalization, it is still a surgery and should be taken seriously.

"All surgery has post-operative healing and recovery time, and all surgery has risks. Even though we've never had a patient get complications when they choose otoplasty surgery abroad, we still inform all patients that they should keep their activity levels lower even after such a simple surgery as otoplasty." – says Andrius Jonutis, the General Deputy Manager at Kardiolita Hospital in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Being a JCI accredited hospital and working by the highest industry standards, Kardiolita Hospital is able to offer surgery prices lower by up to 75% compared to what patients would pay in a Scandinavian country or in the UK.

Inexpensive ear correction abroad is popular amongst patients who not only wish to save on their surgery but also see another country for a couple of days.

At Kardiolita Hospital, otoplasty surgery price starts at 750 Eur and the surgery is being performed by experienced surgeons who operate daily. By choosing to go abroad for ear correction surgery, patients save up to 60% of the price.

Visit http://www.treatmentinlithuania.co.uk/plastic-surgery for more information.

To schedule an appointment or with any questions, send a message to: http://www.treatmentinlithuania.co.uk/send-message

Alternatively, please call +44 (0) 203 290 0070 to get all your questions answered.

About Kardiolita Hospital

Kardiolita Hospital is the leading private general hospital in Lithuania, accredited by the JCI and working by the highest industry standards. Established in 1998 Kardiolita Hospital provides full range of medical services – from comprehensive diagnostics to various surgical treatments within many medical areas. Kardiolita Hospital employs 200+ highly qualified Lithuanian doctors with extensive international experience and treatment performance of more than 45+ medical areas. The hospital has long-term experience in treating international patients.

Contact Information:

Contact person: Andrius Jonutis – Deputy CEO

Kardiolita Hospital

Phone: +44 (0) 203 290 0070

Laisves Av. 64a, Vilnius, Lithuania

http://TreatmentInLithuania.co.uk

http://www.kardiolita.lt/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/cheap-otoplasty-abroad-risks-and-advantages-of-inexpensive-ear-correction-abroad-763444.htm