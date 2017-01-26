Avantika University Offers Bachelor of Architecture Degree Program in Tandem with Studio and Lab Exposure

Ujjain, India — (SBWIRE) — 01/25/2017 — Avantika University, India's first design-centered University, offers a residential five-year long Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) degree program. With a state-of-the-art studio experimentation space and laboratory workspaces, the University provides the perfect setting to study architecture. They enable learners with applying critical approaches and putting the theoretical knowledge to work. Avantika also organizes a range of workshops and seminars to provide an active learning environment, allowing students to grow their creativity and criticality.

Avantika University way of learning challenges students to be creative, innovative, and eventually become responsible leaders. With their faculty of experienced and knowledgeable professors, academicians, the university is all set to offer UG Architecture Program from 2017.

Taking inspiration from the outstanding structures, dating back from the Middle Ages to the present day, Avantika is committed to delivering the best-in-class undergraduate program. Avantika aims to offer world-class learning with the best of faculty members from the architecture fraternity, from across India and majorly from the USA, UK, and other global locations.

Talking more about this engagement a faculty member from Avantika University elaborated, "The academic curriculum is a great combination of classroom sessions, seminars, and workshops in tandem with studio and lab exposure. The foundation program from the first year focuses on developing the necessary architectural design skills. Followed by the advanced skill development for the next biennium. The fourth year requires approved internship from architectural offices from around the world, along with individual capstone projects. The emphasis of the last two years in on focus and practice on the domain of their choice."

An MIT Pune campus at Ujjain, Avantika University is spread across 50-acres area. Backed by the spirit of creativity and innovation, their programs will provide the much-needed excellence push in higher education and help students in their overall growth.

About Avantika University

Avantika University is India's first design-centered university. It encompasses a unique academic model that offers an integrated and immersive approach. Based in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh it aims to nurture and cultivate young minds who will function as enlightened citizens. Supported by MIT Pune, who have a firm footing in the field of education buoyed by their journey of more than three decades.

