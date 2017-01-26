Delta Dental Promotes Walter Sanchez to Vice President of Internal Audit

Sanchez, an eight-year Delta Dental veteran, will lead the organization’s internal audit team.

Delta Dental of California and its affiliates today announced the promotion of Walter Sanchez to Vice President of Internal Audit.

Sanchez will serve as the company’s chief audit executive and lead the internal audit area in providing independent, objective assurance and advisory services to the Delta Dental management team.

Sanchez joined Delta Dental in 2009. He most recently served as director of internal audit, where his responsibilities included planning and directing the audits performed for the organization.

Prior to joining Delta Dental, Sanchez held various positions at Arthur Andersen and Washington Mutual. He is a certified public accountant and holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of the Pacific and an MBA from Golden Gate University as well as a Certification in Risk Management Assurance® (CRMA®).

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 73 million people nationwide.

