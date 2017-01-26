Diamond Resorts Reviews – Orlando’s Welcome Attractions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2017 / With more than twenty major theme parks to choose from, Orlando, Florida, is an undisputed family vacation mecca. The city is also filled with dozens of great, complimentary things to do – many of them hosted and produced by the same major theme parks like Walt Disney World®, SeaWorld® and Universal Studios Orlando®. Another great way to save money while enjoying a premiere vacation resort is to stay at one of the highly-rated Diamond Resorts International® properties, where on-site amenities and locations assist visitors to spend more time on the grounds and have great vacation days. Diamond Resorts Reviews has taken a look at two of these in the heart of Orlando, the Grand Beach and Orbit One Vacation Villas.

Overlooking Lake Bryan, the Grand Beach offers serene waterfront architecture with classic beach-style details including picturesque white trim, red roof tiles and palm tree-lined pathways. Diamond Resorts Reviews gives high marks for the exclusively three-bedroom accommodations whose spacious units include full kitchens and living areas with pull-out sofas, as well as dishwashers and cable TV. A relaxing whirlpool tub is standard, along with private balconies or patios. On-site amenities include a spa, an outdoor pool, a hot tub and a fitness center. There are also picnic/BBQ areas, a mini-golf course and volleyball and basketball courts, plus a kids’ pool and play area. Be sure to take advantage of the hotel’s equipment rental to enjoy a full range of activities steps away on the lake such as fishing, canoeing and even jet skiing. When you’re done, take the family to the free Pepsi-Cola Friday Nite Cruise® or Saturday Nite Cruise® at Orlando’s Old Town Entertainment Complex®, where beautiful hot rods, restored antiques and historic muscle cars park for display and then cruise along Old Town’s brick streets to the sounds of classic rock & roll. Old Town features 75 specialty shops, eight restaurants, and multiple amusement rides.



Featuring the allure of the Disney properties, but without the admission is Disney Springs. Diamond

Resorts Reviews recommends a trip to this exciting tourist offering which includes a full roster of outdoor entertainment, as well as shows like Cirque du Soleil’s “La Nouba,” and top-rated restaurants such as Morimoto Asia, founded by famed Iron Chef Masaharu Moriomto. Only minutes away, Orbit One Vacation Villas, welcomes families with bright, colorful condo-style accommodations. These two-bedroom standards offer two bathrooms, full kitchens, washer/dryers, living rooms, and dining areas. There are two heated pools, with fun water slides, a hot tub, sports courts, a fitness center, mini-golf and a BBQ area to enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world.

Diamond

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

