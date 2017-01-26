Discovery of Potential Tooth Regenerating Drug Highlights the Importance of Outstanding Oral Health, notes Smile Boutique Beverly Hills

Commenting on a recent article, the Los Angeles based dental practice notes that, while the new discovery may promote dental growth and reduce the need for fillings in the future, it’s still important to practice outstanding oral hygiene habits now for optimal dental health.

According to a January 10 article published on Science Alert, scientists have discovered a drug that may possibly promote dental regeneration without the need for fillings at some point in the future. Southern California based dental practice Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that, while this discovery may be intriguing, practicing daily oral hygiene habits now is important in preventing tooth decay and other complications. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills adds that there are a number of ways that individuals can maintain their oral health, such as:

Brushing – Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that one of the most basic ways to maintain oral health is to brush every day. By brushing twice daily for the recommended two minutes, individuals can significantly reduce their chances of developing cavities or other dental complications. The dental practice adds that, in addition to brushing on a daily basis, replacing toothbrushes every 3 months is also recommended so that individuals can reduce exposure to bacteria that can accumulate in old toothbrushes.

Using Anti-Bacterial Mouthwash – The dental practice notes that, even after brushing and flossing, some bacteria may still remain in the mouth and can eventually lead to cavities. By using an anti-bacterial mouthwash, individuals can also reduce their chances of contracting gingivitis and other problems, while also freshening their breaths.

Regular Dental Checkups – The Los Angeles based dental clinic notes that maintaining routine dental appointments is also essential for allowing individuals to reduce their chances of tooth decay. A highly skilled and experienced dental professional can carefully remove stubborn plaque and address any potential dental issues before they become a major problem. Moreover, Smile Boutique Beverly Hills goes on to note that a premier dental practice can offer patients in need of dental work with the latest in treatments and procedures, such as root canal therapy or porcelain veneers, to help improve the health and appearance of their teeth. By visiting a dentist at least twice a year, the dental practice notes that individuals can reduce their chances of developing cavities and other, more serious and costly to treat, dental complications.

Smile Boutique Beverly Hills concludes by noting that, while more studies need to be made to determine the effectiveness of the new drug, individuals can practice daily oral hygiene habits now in order to maintain the health and appearance of their teeth.

