Five Star Professional Honors Michael J. Lehrhaupt of Strategies for Retirement with the 2016 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

Award winners represent a select group of wealth managers in the Connecticut area.

Five Star Professional is pleased to announce Michael J. Lehrhaupt, Strategies for Retirement, has been chosen as one of Connecticut’s Five Star Wealth Managers for 2016.

“In my opinion, this award is wonderful recognition and I especially share this with the entire team of Strategies for Retirement, who work tirelessly while striving to meet the needs and expectations of our clients and most importantly to exceed those needs. I feel we have the best clients in the world and I want to thank them for their continued trust and confidence,” said Michael J. Lehrhaupt of Strategies for Retirement.

Five Star Professional partnered with Connecticut Magazine to recognize a select group of Connecticut wealth managers who are vetted through our extensive research process. Michael J. Lehrhaupt was featured, along with other award winners, in a special section of the December issue.

“Since 1998, my goal has been to help clients protect their assets and income due to risks they may face in retirement. I began my career helping clients protect themselves against unexpected illness and my practice has expanded to protecting our client’s hard-earned assets from market volatility,” said Michael J. Lehrhaupt

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published wealth manager award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.*

“Our firm believes in keeping it simple and striving to provide reasonable rates of return over time. We offer countless educational seminars throughout Connecticut to help provide valuable information that can help safeguard individual's retirement assets,” said Michael J. Lehrhaupt

“The research behind this award is extensive with each wealth manager being thoroughly vetted from numerous angles. We are proud to showcase these distinguished professionals,” stated Jonathan Wesser, Research Director, Five Star Professional.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria.

*Eligibility criteria – required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (As defined by Five Star Professional, the wealth manager has not: A. Been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a license being suspended or revoked, or payment of a fine; B. Had more than a total of three customer complaints filed against them [settled or pending] with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process. Unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process; feedback may not be representative of any one client’s experience; C. Individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority; D. Filed for personal bankruptcy; E. Been convicted of a felony); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients.

Evaluation criteria – considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. Award does not evaluate quality of services provided to clients. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The Five Star award is not indicative of the wealth manager’s future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their client’s assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by Five Star Professional or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected wealth managers will be awarded this accomplishment by Five Star Professional in the future.

For more information on the Five Star award and the research/selection methodology, go to fivestarprofessional.com. 1,985 Connecticut wealth managers were considered for the award; 417 (22 percent of candidates) were named 2016 Five Star Wealth Managers.

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Strategies for Retirement. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through Trust Company of America, TD Ameritrade and Jefferson National Life Insurance Company.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/MichaelJ/Lehrhaupt/prweb14019487.htm