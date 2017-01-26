Fresh Coat Ranked Among The Franchise Elite In Entrepreneur’s Esteemed 38th Annual Franchise 500®

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places Fresh Coat as #469.

Fresh Coat was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places Fresh Coat as #469 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

“We’re very excited to have been named to the Franchise 500”, says Fresh Coat president Tara Riley. “This is great recognition for our team’s continuous hard work, and a powerful indicator of our strength and stability as a franchise system for prospective business owners.”

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

“In order to reflect the evolving business world at large, we at Entrepreneur continue to evolve our annual ranking, too,” says Ryan Shea, president of Entrepreneur. “We’ve developed new ways to measure and analyze our collected data as new critical data points come into play. We take into account pertinent factors such as social media presence and financing availability, which have become increasingly important in today’s economy. The result is a more complete and relevant Franchise 500® that can serve as a valuable resource for our readers.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Fresh Coat’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view Fresh Coat in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.



The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.

