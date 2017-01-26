M Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces Repricing of Warrants and Options Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CNSX: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FSE: T3F2), (the “Company” or “M Pharma”), announced today that it has repriced from $0.50 to $0.05 per share 4,375,000 options expiring on February 6 and 1,025,000 options expiring on February 13, 2017.

The Company also announced that it has issued stock options to directors, officers and consultants totaling 7,500,000 pursuant to its incentive stock option plan. These options are exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of 5 years.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has also recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive that represents its first offering in the women’s health field.

M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol “MQ” as well as on the OTCQB as “MPHMF” and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as “T3F2.”

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval, commercialization of the rights to the Company’s biomedical & drug technologies, and acquisition of new products. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.

SOURCE: M Pharmaceutical Inc.

ReleaseID: 453619