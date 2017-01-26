Skuid Turns Enterprise Software Development on Its Head, Streamlines App Creation and Iteration

Organizations can now build bespoke cloud apps that leverage virtually any enterprise data and software platform.

Today Skuid announced general availability of the Brooklyn release of its cloud user experience (UX) platform, hosted on Amazon Web Services. With this release, Skuid customers can bring together data from disparate enterprise software systems to build bespoke cloud applications without writing code.

Delivering a superior user experience has become paramount in driving increases in end-user adoption, satisfaction and productivity. And agility matters. As customers and markets rapidly evolve, businesses need to quickly develop new applications or change existing processes. However, the demand for development services has grown faster than the capacity of IT organizations. This scarcity of resources and the complexities of working with older systems has driven the need for a new approach.

Skuid is a UX Platform as a Service (PaaS) that is a new approach to application development for addressing these acute pain points. With Skuid’s drag-and-drop, point-and-click platform, “citizen developers” securely connect to company systems of record and assemble apps with a fantastic UX, tailored to their needs. Skuid apps require little or no end user training because they behave the way people do. The technology becomes a logical, natural extension of the way humans actually work. And it’s easy to adjust the apps to support unique and changing needs, without creating headaches for IT.

Previously, Skuid was available to companies using Salesforce®. With the new release, all organizations can now experience the accelerated development, elegant user experience, and breakthrough business productivity currently enjoyed by hundreds of Skuid customers and millions of users worldwide. Skuid has quickly become the clear leader in this new category of no-code UX platforms.

“Companies want to innovate faster all the time. But writing and maintaining code slows them down. There are lots of systems of record out there already. We don’t want to change those. Instead, with Skuid our customers can create a compelling ‘system of engagement’ so their employees and customers can work faster and smarter,” shares Ken McElrath, Skuid CEO. “With Skuid, companies design applications to work the way their users work. And they don’t need to write or maintain code to make it happen.”

Customer Mansour Chatti, Co-Founder at Saasli, says they’re building complex enterprise applications and tapping into data from multiple sources, including Salesforce®, Hubspot, Netsuite, Intercom, various SQL Databases, and Google Analytics. For Saasli, this new tool will dramatically improve the productivity of their users by giving them full visibility into their data for the first time. “What sets Brooklyn apart is that for the first time, we can create truly comprehensive applications for all our users, whether they have access to our enterprise software or not. Plus, we’re doing it quickly and with ease. There’s no other tool that would allow us to do this.”

ABOUT SKUID



Skuid is a cloud UX platform for anyone to create bespoke apps without writing code. With Skuid’s innovative approach, business users and developers can point and click to connect to data from any source, including Salesforce®, Oracle®, SAP®, Google®, and Microsoft®, and easily assemble applications and portals with a set of drag-and-drop user interface components. Skuid has offices in Chattanooga, San Francisco, London, and Zurich, with more than five million users in over 30 countries.

