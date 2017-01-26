Zappix, the Visual IVR company, Announces New Round of Funding

Additional capital will support the expansion of distribution channels and expand Visual IVR capabilities.

Zappix, a smartphone Visual IVR software innovator, has announced that has secured a new round of financing lead by Kormeli LLC and participation of existing share holders.The additional capital will support the expansion of the distribution channels for Zappix’s Visual IVR portfolio and expand product development designed to accelerate adoption by for companies; with an emphasis on corporate call center usage.

Over the last twelve months, Zappix has upgraded its product portfolio, which is defined by:



Visual IVR localization and support for multi-national global deployments.

capability to integrate with legacy and cloud-based voice IVRs (Interactive Voice Response Systems).

Robust multi-channel Big Data Actionable analytics suite, allowing companies to get a true view of multi-channel interactions and response to it in near real time.

Rapid Development Visual IVR authoring platform shorten time to market with a easy to use drag and drop interface.

Flexible drag and drop Visual IVR API authoring tool support for integration with CRM, and Back-Office systems.

Visual IVR/ECM Integration.

“I'm delighted with the progress Zappix has made. It’s great seeing the increasing interest in the Zappix solutions by large and medium-size organizations, and I’m very encouraged by the increased market demand for the latest Zappix visual IVR mobile offering.” Says Avner Schneur, Zappix CEO. “Enterprises are looking for ways to reduce costs in the call centers and sales support while increasing the customer satisfaction. With the latest trend of bringing contact centers jobs back to the US, enterprises need better tools which will reduce the cost of support associated with utilizing on-shore staff. I am also thankful for the existing share-holders who continue to support Zappix in its expansion“



The Zappix Visual IVR product suite proves its effectiveness in rerouting voice calls to mobile self service IVR, shortening the time for resolving the call by providing the customer a wide variety of multi Omni channels and ultimately optimizing the resolution for the customers,

The Zappix Visual IVR system offers a better call experience for customers in multiple verticals with a visual representation of an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call menu on a smartphone or computer screen to offer customers visual self-service. The new IVR and Visual IVR authoring platform from Zappix facilitates contact centers to offer consumers better way to interact with customer service compared to the old voice menus. Customers from any vertical can use existing Visual IVR templates to build and launch a contact center solution in a short time frame. Furthermore, as business evolves and requirements change, service providers can rapidly adjust their Visual IVR offering in a matter of hours; utilizing the powerful authoring platform.

Customers calling from their smartphone can now utilize a better visual call experience during the call by utilizing the smartPhone display and simply select responses by touch from the list of options displayed on their screen from order status, tracking order, tracking returns, initiating returns are more, all during a voice call.

The Zappix platform improves the customer experience by allowing consumers to visually navigate the phone menu support options, and to then easily select options by touch versus listening to a list of options over the phone and interacting with their voice. A contact center call made via Zappix is usually much shorter than one made via a traditional voice IVR, is easier to use and can offer many options that are not available during a standard voice call, such as filling a form or watching a video.

About Zappix

Cloud-based Zappix Visual IVR is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for web or cross-platform mobile apps. Offering omni-channel, customer service communications, Zappix enables businesses to rapidly deploy a highly intuitive, extremely interactive smartphone visual IVR app to improve customer care, reduce contact center costs and increase Net Promoter Scores™.

Fast-growing Zappix currently provides hundreds of contact centers with a streamlined way to empower and better serve customers. Supported organizations include insurance companies, utilities, banks, internet and mobile service providers, retailers, airlines and government agencies.

