IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PixarBio Corporation, and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PixarBio Corporation (“PixarBio” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: PXRB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between October 31, 2016 and January 20, 2017 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the March 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here. You can also call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

On January 23, 2017, the SEC revealed the temporary suspension of trading in the stocks of PixarBio “because the market for the security appears to reflect manipulative or deceptive activities and because of questions regarding the accuracy of assertions by PixarBio in press releases and its Form S-1 concerning, among other things: (1) the company’s business combinations and current shareholders; (2) the identity and qualifications of key shareholders and employees; and (3) the company’s current and prospective development efforts.” When this news was released to the public, the value of PixarBio dropped, causing investors serious harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

