IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vista Outdoor, Inc. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSTO). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vista shares between August 11, 2016, and January 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm in advance of the March 27, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline.

If you purchased shares of Vista during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

On January 12, 2017, Vista revealed that it expects a material asset impairment charge (approximately $400 – $450 million) due to its Hunting and Shooting Accessories reporting unit during the third quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. When this news was announced, the value of Vista fell over 21% that day. On January 13, 2017, Vista stated that the President of its Outdoor Products segment, in which the Hunting and Shooting Accessories unit belongs, had left his position.

When this information was revealed to the investing public, the value of Vista declined, causing investors harm.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit at no charge, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

