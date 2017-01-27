Invenias Named as Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Provider 2017

Recognition of impressive growth in new customers using Invenias for in-house strategic hiring teams

27 January 2017 – Invenias, the leading cloud-based platform for executive and strategic hiring, announced today that US-based magazine HR Tech Outlook has listed Invenias as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers 2017.

Such recognition follows impressive growth in the number of companies who are using the Invenias platform to enable their internal executive and strategic hiring teams to identify and recruit the best talent for executive and strategically important positions. Leading organizations such as Tesla Motors and Expedia run their in-house executive recruiting teams on the Invenias platform.

“We are delighted to recognize Invenias as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers 2017,” said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook. “Invenias’ proven track record of successful client deployments in the in-house executive search arena demonstrates its commitment to offering world best-in-class technology to help organizations identify the best strategic talent.”

Founded in 2005, Invenias has pioneered an intuitive cloud-based platform for executive search that has seen it become the largest company providing software specifically for executive search firms and in-house executive recruiting teams. For the last five years, it has reported year-on-year growth that has significantly outpaced the market and has over 800 customers in its portfolio with offices across the UK, Europe, US, and Asia Pacific.

David Grundy, CEO, Invenias commented: “Hiring the best talent for executive and strategic positions is the greatest enabler of success and competitive advantage for any organization. Failure to do so can be catastrophic to a business. As a company, we strive to ensure that we’re constantly innovating to ensure that our clients stay ahead of the game, that’s an approach that has really resonated with the in-house executive recruiting market. We are absolutely delighted to be recognized by HR Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers in 2017.”

About Invenias

Invenias® is a privately-owned software company whose cloud-based platform for executive and strategic hiring enables executive search firms, specialist recruitment companies and in-house executive talent acquisition teams effectively run their business.

Easy to use, cloud-based desktop and mobile applications enable customers to deliver better assignments, build stronger relationships with clients, hiring executives and candidates and transform the productivity of their operations. Incorporated in 2005, Invenias serves thousands of users in over sixty countries across the globe. Invenias is headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom, with additional offices in Europe, the US, Australia and Malaysia.

Invenias has a global strategic partnership with the Association of Executive Search Consultants (AESC). For more details on Invenias, please visit www.invenias.com.

About HR Tech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, HR Tech Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about the latest technologies in the industry, that helps the technology, business leaders, and start-up ecosystems to achieve business goals. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of HR Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the “Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers 2017” and short listed the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.hrtechoutlook.com

