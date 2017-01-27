INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Egalet Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2017 / Lundin

Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Egalet Corporation (“Egalet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or via email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

The investigation is centered on whether Egalet and some of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On January 9, 2017, Egalet issued a statement regarding approval for its product Arymo ER. The same day, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration stated that another product MorphaBond “has marketing exclusivity for labeling describing the expected reduction of abuse of single-entity extended-release morphine by the intranasal route due to physicochemical properties.” Due to MorphaBond’s exclusivity within this market, “no other single-entity extended-release morphine product submitted in an abbreviated new drug application or 505(b)(2) application can be approved for that use at this time.”

When this information was revealed to the investing public, the value of Egalet declined, causing investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC

ReleaseID: 453747