Midwest Neurology Associates Accepting New Patients in Need of Headache Treatments

Dyer, IN — (SBWIRE) — 01/27/2017 — Midwest Neurology Associates, a medical practice that offers pain management services out of five locations in Lake County, IN, is pleased to announce that they're accepting new patients in need of headache treatments. Since the beginning, lead practitioner Dr. Samer Kassar and his team have sought to help patients who suffer from intractable headaches, and who've also found no relief with conservative methods.

Patients who choose Midwest Neurology Associates will be pleased to know that they treat each patient based on their specific headache needs. Some of the headaches that they treat include, but are not limited to, sinus, tension, cluster, acute, and migraine headaches. The medical practice knows that there are hundreds of different types of headaches, so patients should expect to go over their medical history, the type of pain they're feeling and if they're experiencing any other symptoms, if they're taking medications, and much more. In all, patients should expect a thorough evaluation to discover exactly the type of headache they have.

Patients who make an appointment at one of their five offices should expect nothing but superior care, and to be provided with an effective treatment plan that will aid in eliminating their pain. Some of the treatments that Midwest Neurology Associates currently offers includes nerve block treatments, infusion therapy, and intravenous medications. Lastly, every treatment is administered by one of their board certified physicians.

In addition to treating headaches, Midwest Neurology Associates also treats disorders like arthritis, and can even help with sleep and movement disorders, facial pain, excessive sweating, neuromuscular diseases, seizure disorders, and much more. To learn more about Midwest Neurology Associates, the pain management services they offer to patients in Highland, IN, and other areas, please visit their website, or give them a call at 219-200-4676.

About Dr. Kassar and Midwest Neurology Associates

Dr. Samer Kassar is the lead practitioner at Midwest Neurology Associates. Dr. Kassar works with his team to provide a wide variety of treatments for a wide variety of neurological ailments, disorders and injuries. Dr. Kassar's Dyer, Indiana, practice has all of the latest and greatest tools available through modern science to assist with any neurological problems.

For more information, please contact Dr. Kassar at 219-200-4676 or visit http://mwneuro.com.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/midwest-neurology-associates-accepting-new-patients-in-need-of-headache-treatments-764490.htm