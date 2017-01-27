New Research Details Long-Term Mesothelioma Survival with EPP and IMRT, According to Surviving Mesothelioma

Japanese researchers say, although the treatment combination can cause serious side effects, it can also dramatically improve the outlook for certain mesothelioma patients.

Scientists at Kyoto University say pleural mesothelioma patients who receive intensity modulated radiotherapy after radical surgery may have a chance for extended mesothelioma survival. Surviving Mesothelioma has just published an article on the new research. Click here to read it now.

In the new study, 21 pleural mesothelioma patients were prescribed a dose of 50.4 Gy of radiation delivered to the margins of their tumor resection sites with highly precise IMRT.

Although 15 patients developed radiation-related toxicities, some of them severe, more than a third of patients (37%) were still alive three years after treatment.

“IMRT following EPP achieved excellent local control for MPM, that might lead to the long-term survival in selected patients,” writes study author Yukinori Matsuo.

In spite of the fact that three of the mesothelioma patients experienced an amazing 5+ year survival, Matuso and his colleagues say the potential toxic effects of IMRT need to be seriously considered before implementing this mesothelioma treatment approach.

“All mesothelioma treatments have their plusses and minuses, but it is exciting to note the long-term survival experienced by a few of the patients in this small study,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “Our goal is always to empower patients and families with the information they need to make the best mesothelioma treatment decisions.”

Matsuo, Y, “Long-term outcomes of intensity-modulated radiotherapy following extra-pleural pneumonectomy for malignant pleural mesothelioma”, January 24, 2017, Acta Oncologica, Epub ahead of print, http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0284186X.2017.1279749

