Solar Light Company, Inc. Solarmeter 6.5 UV Index Meter Recently Featured in Online Magazine

Glenside, PA — (SBWIRE) — 01/27/2017 — Solar Light Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that their Solarmeter brand 6.5 UV Index Meter was recently featured in an online article for REPTILES Magazine. The article titled, "An In-Depth Look At UV Light And Its Proper Use With Reptiles," was written by Frances M. Baines, M.A., VetMB, MRCVS. Dr. Baines has spent over a decade researching specialist lighting, including ultraviolet lighting, and how it affects amphibians, reptiles, and most recently, invertebrates, birds, and mammals.

In the article, which can be viewed by clicking this link: http://www.reptilesmagazine.com/An-In-Depth-Look-At-UV-Light-And-Its-Proper-Use-With-Reptiles/, Dr. Baines details some of the new developments she's seen over the past seven years regarding UV and its use on amphibians and reptiles. As readers move through the piece, they will learn about ultraviolet light, why it's essential for both reptiles that are out during the day and night, and most importantly, why it's vital for zookeepers or others that care for reptiles to replicate the UV lighting found in their usual microhabitat. Specifically, readers will learn about the effects of UVB on reptiles, and why it's essential for the creation of vitamin D3 in their bodies.

Dr. Baines goes on to explain that only until very recently, that not many tools were available to measure the UV in the microhabitat of wild reptiles. However, she does go on to explain that the Solarmeter 6.5 UV Index meter has proven to be useful because it measures UV irradiance in the wavelengths that facilitate vitamin D3 synthesis. Towards the end of the piece, Dr. Baines also discusses how reptile owners can find a suitable lighting and heating set-up with the aid of the Solarmeter 6.5 UV Index Meter.

For the past several decades, Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing UV light sources and meters, as well as many other products that have helped people like Dr. Baines make scientific breakthroughs. To learn more about what the Solarmeter 6.5 UV Index Meter can do, please visit the Solar Light Company, Inc.'s site, or give them a call at 215-517-8700.

About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. was founded in 1967, their team has experience in engineering, physics and optics, and they cater to over 45,000 customers all over the globe They also specialize in Accelerated UV testing, material spectral transmission studies, and light source spectral measurement. Solar Light Company, Inc.'s corporate headquarters is located at 100 East Glenside Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038.

