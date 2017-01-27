The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute Moves Edison Office to New Location

Edison, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 01/27/2017 — The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute is pleased to announce that they recently moved their Edison, NJ, office to 10 Parsonage Road and are located in Suite 208. Furthermore, the medical practice also encourages those who are looking for a pain treatment center in Edison, NJ that offers minimally invasive treatment options and procedures, to reach out to them today to schedule an appointment at their new office. Aside from their new office in Edison, the medical practice also has three other offices in Union, NJ, Clifton, NJ, and Freehold, NJ.

For the past several years, the founder of the medical practice, Dr. Eric D. Freeman, and his staff have helped patients find relief from all types of pain by using state-of-the-art treatment options and procedures. Some of the minimally invasive procedures that patients can turn to them for are intradiscal electrothermal therapy, endoscopic discectomy, and vertebroplasty. They also offer interventional spinal procedures like spinal cord stimulator trials, facet joint injections, epidural injections, and sympathetic blocks. Electrodiagnostic testing is also available, and so are a variety of regenerative joint therapies.

Both the final quarter of 2016 and the first one of 2017 have been eventful for the Freeman Spine and Pain Institute. In addition to recently moving their Edison office, the practice also welcomed Orlee Hamer, D.O. this past fall. Dr. Hamer is board certified in Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy and spends part of her time serving as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Columbia University Medical Center.

The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute hopes that current patients will stop by and check out their new office and that any of those who may be interested in their minimally invasive procedures also call them to make an appointment. To learn more about how the minimally invasive procedures and treatments available at their Edison, NJ office can help those suffering from headaches or other pain, please visit their site, or give them a call toll-free at 877-710-9324.

About The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute

The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute uses state-of-the-art treatment methods and procedures to help all patients overcome any spine and joint pain and injuries, or to help prevent any current or future pain. Dr. Eric D. Freeman is the founder and medical director of the medical practice, which operates out of four locations in Edison, NJ, Union, NJ, Clifton, NJ, and Freehold, NJ. Together, Dr. Freeman and his team offer the compassionate care needed to help any patient resume a healthy and active lifestyle.

