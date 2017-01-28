The Lamacchia Housing Report presents overall home sale statistics and highlights the average sale prices for single family homes, condominiums, and multi-family homes in Massachusetts from 2016 compared to 2015.

Looking back on the 2016 Real Estate market, there was continual growth which exceeded that of 2015 making 2016 the biggest year for overall home sales since 2005.

MA home sales were up 10% and the average prices rose 4%.

The weather in 2015 heavily contributed to the late start that year and is the main reason why 2016 was higher. But, even still, only July and October showed a decrease, so overall the sales grew. The inventory in 2015 started low and 2016 was even lower. The low inventory is a good indicator of prices, which rose by 4%. The market is starting 2017 at record lows, so it is clear that soon there will be bidding war madness.

To read the full report and to see our outlook for 2017, please go to: http://www.lamacchiarealty.com/2016-massachusetts-housing-report/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14018182.htm