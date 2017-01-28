2017 iaedp Symposium Continues Tradition of Presenting Latest in Eating Disorder Treatment with Country’s Top Professionals

The 31st annual iaedp (International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals) Symposium is just weeks away, and this year’s event continues the Symposium’s reputation for presenting the latest in new treatments and research concerning eating disorders.

The 31st annual iaedp (International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals) Symposium is just weeks away, and this year’s event continues the Symposium’s reputation for presenting the latest in new treatments and research concerning eating disorders. The action-packed conference takes place March 22 – 26, 2017 at the Green Valley Resort and Spa in Las Vegas and features six keynote speakers, presentations and workshops, pre-certification courses and special events.

In addition to the many workshops and educational courses, the winners of iaedp’s “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” Body Image Mannequin Art Competition also will be revealed and spotlighted at the Symposium. This unique art competition is an awareness-through-art campaign.

“We look forward to continuing our mission to present the leading authorities in research and treatment of eating disorders to generate greater understanding among professionals,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

“There is no other opportunity for professionals in the field to experience the diversity of information and research in one place,” added Harken.

The 2017 Symposium offers five days of training sessions and instructive presentations. Highlights of the more than 60-offered sessions include: family involvement in eating disorders, the use of psychotherapy, significance of therapeutic support, creativity and neuroplasticity in eating disorder treatment, PTSD and eating disorders, gender and body image, managed exercise and eating disorders and insights into Binge Eating Disorder, among many other topics.

Due to its extreme popularity, iaedp will once again offer its pre-certification courses onsite at the 2017 Symposium. With these courses, professionals who are new to the field or who do not specialize in eating disorders can receive a first-hand, comprehensive introduction to eating disorder treatment.

