All Flex Adds IPC Expert Steven Bowles as Senior Engineer

New All Flex employee earned IPC’s Rising Star Award in 2016. Brings experience from L-3 and various flex and rigid PCB manufacturers

All Flex, a manufacturer of flexible printed circuit boards and flexible heaters, expanded its product engineering talent pool by hiring Steven Bowles to join the company and relocate to Minnesota after spending two years at L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems in Cincinnati, OH. Steven was FOS’s supplier quality engineer responsible for circuit board supply chain and worked closely with All Flex in the company’s key role as a certified supplier to L-3.

This addition further bolsters All Flex’s highly-experienced design and application engineering team by bringing substantial knowledge and experience in flexible circuit fabrication and quality engineering. Bowles currently serves on 16 different IPC Standards Committees of the circuit board industry’s regulating body while also serving on the Committee Chairman Council (CCC) and the Technical Activities Executive Committee (TAEC). Steven is Co-Chairman of the T-50 Terms and Definitions Committee and is Chairman of the 6012 Technical Training Committee.

With engineering experience in PCB fabrication at Hughes Circuits, Hallmark Circuits, Sovereign Circuits, and TTM Technologies, Bowles has a broad array of experience in both flexible and rigid PCB design and fabrication. “Steve brings immediate credibility to our customers and to our own technical design team with his experience at multiple PCB firms, with IPC, and as a past primary contact at an important defense/military customer,” states Greg Closser, All Flex President. “His knowledge of the IPC community and governing controls is outstanding and his expertise will further strengthen our quality and control systems internally.”

Steven will continue to serve in his roles at IPC.

About All Flex

All Flex is a privately held company that manufactures quick-turn to high volume production runs of flexible circuits and flexible heaters with component assembly. All Flex flexible circuits are commonly used in the medical, military, aerospace, automotive, instrumentation, and various industrial markets. All Flex is headquartered with two buildings in Northfield, MN and a third manufacturing facility 35 miles north in Bloomington, MN. The company is: AS9100C\ISO 9001 Certified, MIL-PRF-50884, UL Recognized, ITAR/JCP Registered and is an active IPC Member.

