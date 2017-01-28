Behlman Introduces Two New VPXtra™ 3U OpenVPX Power Products

800 W output 3-phase AC-DC, plus 50 millisecond energy storage now enable system designers to meet MIL-STD704…and more.

Behlman Electronics Inc., is known for providing extra-value COTS power products for mission-critical military and commercial shipboard, airborne, land and mobile programs, as well as for industrial power solutions. Their latest pair of power solutions make it possible for system designers to have both 800 W output available, and energy storage for 50 milliseconds when needed for critical MIL-STD-704 performance.

Behlman VPXtra™ 800A is a 3U, Open VPX, VITA 62 compatible high-power AC-DC power supply.



This power solution is a rugged, highly reliable, conduction cooled, switch-mode unit designed and built for essential high-end military, commercial and industrial applications. It accepts 115/200 VAC, 3-phase input IAW MIL-STD-704F, and provides 28 VDC output with a 3.3 VDC auxiliary, without a minimum load requirement. Protection from overvoltage, short circuits, over current and thermal overload is standard.

Behlman VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card is a compatible 3U Open VPX VITA 62 unit.



This companion power solution works in conjunction with the Behlman VPXtra™ 800A, to hold-up 650 Watts of DC power for 50 milliseconds, to meet the input power transient specifications of MIL-STD-704 (A to F).

Spec sheets for the Behlman VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply and VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card are instantly available at the following links:

VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply



http://www.behlman.com/resources/prod_pdf/prod_pdf_6691484860347.pdf

VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card



http://www.behlman.com/resources/prod_pdf/prod_pdf_7541484860347.pdf

The Behlman VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply, and the Behlman VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card, are designed and manufactured with Behlman’s trademarked Xtra-Cooling™, Xtra-Reliable Design™, and Xtra-rugged™ Construction, to ensure long, trouble-free service, and precise VPXtra™ compatibility.

According to Behlman President, Ron Storm, “Although the VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply, and its companion VPXtra™ HU700HV Hold-Up Card, are unique designs not born from our highly successful VPXtra™ Reconfiguration Program, they can be a new foundation on which to build another branch of that program. Therefore, I invite design engineers to contact Behlman to explore how the VPXtra™ 800A Power Supply might be reconfigured to meet their own special needs, without the high cost of custom development. With sixteen 3U and 6U VPXtra™ Power Products already in Behlman’s COTS product line, reconfiguration to meet even newly emerging requirements is readily available.”

Details for the full line of Behlman VPXtra™ Power Supplies is available at http://www.behlman.com/products/vpx-vme-power-supplies.

Behlman Electronics Inc., (http://www.behlman.com), a subsidiary of Orbit International Corp., manufactures and sells high-quality standard, modified-standard, custom and COTS power solutions, including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC, uninterruptible power supplies, the VPXtra® line of VPX/VME Power Supplies, and the IQCM Intelligent Chassis Manager.

Orbit International Corp., based in Hauppauge, New York, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications. Other subsidiaries and divisions include Orbit Instrument, Tulip Development Laboratory, and Integrated Combat Systems, all of which are members of the Orbit Electronics Group.

For more information, contact Behlman Electronics Inc., 80 Cabot Court, Hauppauge, New York 11788 USA; TEL: +1 631 435-0410; FAX: +1 631 951-4341; sales(at)behlman(dot)com; http://www.behlman.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14020246.htm