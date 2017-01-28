Budweiser’s Miesha Tate to Host Vegas’ Sexiest Big Game Football Party at Sapphire Las Vegas, “World’s Largest Gentlemen’s Club,” February 5th 2017

Biggest and Best Big Game Football Party in Las Vegas.

Ready for some Football? How about some beautiful women as well? If that’s the case, Sapphire, The World’s Largest Gentlemen’s Club, offers both, continuing their Big Game Football Party tradition. There are a lot of big game parties in Vegas but this is the one not to be missed.

Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club is excited to announce that former MMA Bantamweight Champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate will host the Big Game Party! Miesha Tate will mingle with the crowd during the game and will be available for photos and autographs. Miesha Tate is proudly sponsored by Budweiser and as such, Sapphire will be offering buckets of Budweiser throughout the game.

"Sapphire Big Game Party is an event you must experience," says Marketing Director Shai Cohen. "Sapphire Big Game Party has always been a winning tradition with locals and tourists alike. We had over 1500 in attendance last year and this year is shaping up to be even bigger." adds Cohen. “There will be drink specials, a fabulous tailgate-style buffet provided by the fantastic Sapphire Grill, $1 halftime dollar dances from hundreds of Sapphire ‘cheerleaders’ and endless raffles and prizes. Now that’s fantasy football,” adds Cohen.

Sapphire offers several “pre-event” value packages for the big game:

Big Game GA Main Floor Table – $75 per Guest



Complimentary Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

1 GA Big Game Entry

Main Floor Seating

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Tailgate Buffet

Raffles & Prizes

$1 Dances at Halftime

Touchdown Table with Bottle on Main Floor – $650 per 5 Guests



($130 each based on 5 Guests)

Complimentary Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

5 GA Big Game Entries

Reserved Main Floor VIP Table

1 bottle of Vodka with Mixers & Red Bull

Budweiser Buckets of Beer Available as Add On

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Tailgate Buffet

Raffles & Prizes

$1 Dances at Halftime

Big Game VIP in Showroom or Main Floor Booth – $150 per guest



Complimentary Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

1 VIP Big Game Entry

Showroom Seating or Main Floor Booth

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Lavish Upscale Showroom Tailgate Buffet

Upscale Raffles & Prizes

$1 Dances at Halftime

Exclusive VIP Showroom Table with Premium Bottle – $1,075 per 5 Guests



($215 each based on 5 guests)

Complimentary Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

5 Showroom VIP Big Game Entries

Reserved Showroom VIP Table

1 Premium Bottle with Mixers & Red Bull

Budweiser Buckets of Beer Available as Add On

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Lavish Upscale Showroom Tailgate Buffet

Upscale Raffles & Prizes

$1 Dances at Halftime

Skybox Open Bar Party – $275 per Guest (Minimum 8 – 10 Guests)

Complimentary Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

1 VIP Big Game Entry

VIP Private Skybox Seating

Open Bar Throughout the Big Game

Lavish Upscale VIP Tailgate Buffet

Upscale Raffles & Prizes

$1 Dances at Halftime

Sapphire, located at 3025 Sammy Davis Junior Drive in Las Vegas, is the World's Largest Gentlemen's Club with 70,000 square feet of topless entertainment. (That's 12,400 more square feet than an actual football field). Get off the bench and get to the club early or reserve a table today. Open 24/7 to patrons 21 and over, Sapphire serves the finest variety of cocktails, wines, champagne and cigars to enhance your game day experience.

Buy tickets now to secure a VIP seat for the Big Game! For reservations call 702.869.0003. And for special offers and updates follow Sapphire LV on Twitter @sapphirelv.

