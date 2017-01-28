Canada’s Leading Inpatient Drug Rehab Center, Sunshine Coast Announces New Laser Therapy and Bodywork Improvements

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a leading inpatient drug rehabilitation facility, serving patients in Powell River, British Columbia. In response to increased interest in physical fitness, the Centre is announcing new laser therapy and bodywork improvements.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top inpatient drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce that in response to increased interest in physical fitness among its clients, the Centre will be offering laser therapy and bodywork improvements. Laser therapy is a Health Canada cleared modality that reduces inflammation and ultimately results in pain reduction. Laser Therapy is effective in treating acute pain, chronic conditions, and post-op pain.

“As one of Canada's top inpatient clinics for drug rehab and alcohol treatment, we focus on the ‘whole person’,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Physical fitness is very popular with our clients, and yet they sometimes need assistance for pain that can occur as a result of strenuous activity. Our new laser therapy program will assist in this regard.”

Persons interested in learning about the Centre's commitment to physical fitness, can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/fitness-diet/. Journalists and others interested in learning more about the laser therapy can reach out to the Centre at 1-866-487-9010.

Laser Therapy and Drug Rehabilitation

While at first glance, laser therapy might seem to have no relationship to drug rehabilitation, it is indeed related by way of physical fitness. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a non-12 step methodology (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/) to combat addiction, to both drugs and/or alcohol, and as part of this methodology seeks to encourage each client to "replace" an addiction to something toxic with a more healthful enjoyment of something positive, such as physical activity. Many of the clients at the Centre engage in running, hiking, swimming and other forms of physical activity as they clear their heads and embark on a new healthier lifestyle. Indeed, by virtue of its location on BC’s ‘Sunshine Coast' the Centre is built – by design – to encourage personal transformation. That said, the clients – like anyone else who becomes physically active – can suffer the aches and pains that accompany exercise. Some are also suffering from chronic conditions such as back pain that may have been a component to their addiction in the first place. The new LightForce® Laser the perfect combination of power, intelligence and versatility. Featuring up to 15W of therapeutic power, the LightForce EX therapy laser facilitates fast and efficient treatments deep in targeted tissues.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

