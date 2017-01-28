Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies Launches New Website

The Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree is an innovative, applied doctorate that focuses exclusively on integrated healthcare. Cummings Graduate Institute is proud to announce the launch of their new website.

The leadership at Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies is proud to announce the launch of their new, interactive website featuring fresh content, easy navigation and a simple online admissions process that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on new students. As they gear up for second semester enrollment, Melissa McGurgan, Director of Student Services stated, “Our vision, for integrated care to become the norm rather than the exception, is a critical one. We know that for our vision to be realized, we must prepare innovators who have a drive to disrupt the norms in health care delivery; to pioneer into unexplored territory and establish truly patient-centered care models. Our graduates will be expected to get results, and we give our students the skills to exceed marketplace expectations.”

At the Cummings Institute, the Biodyne model is the nucleus. The word Biodyne is composed of two classical Greek words; bio, meaning “life,” and dyne, meaning “change.” The goal of the Biodyne Model is life change. As an Institute, CGI strives for a “life change” – for their leadership and faculty, for their students, for their patients, for their providers, and for the health care system. Dr. Cara English, CEO for Cummings Institute also weighed in, stating, “One is never the same upon graduation. Through our Values, CGI demonstrates to our students, faculty, staff, partners, and larger community that we are a disruptive institution, aimed at making a difference for all those who interact with us.”

Visit their new website and learn more about how CGI is #disruptinghealthcare.

About the Founder



Dr. Cummings is a visionary who, for half a century not only was able to foresee the future of professional psychology, but also helped create it. A former president of the American Psychological Association (APA) as well as its Divisions 12 (Clinical Psychology) and 29 (Psychotherapy), he formed a number of national organizations in response to trends. Since organized psychology resisted these inevitable changes, Dr. Cummings blazed the way, expecting others would follow. He launched the professional school movement by founding the four campuses of the California School of Professional Psychology that established clinicians as full-fledged members of the faculty. As chief of mental health for the Kaiser Permanente health system in the 1950s, he wrote and implemented the first prepaid psychotherapy contract in the era when psychotherapy was an exclusion rather than a covered benefit in health insurance. Presently, Dr. Cummings resides in Reno, Nevada with the one love of his life, Dorothy Mills Cummings. Together in 2015 they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. They maintain a winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He continues as Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Nevada, Reno, and active president of the Cummings Foundation for Behavioral Health. He serves as the Vice Chair for the Board of Directors of Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies.

