Leawo Gives Away iOS Data Recovery for Free in “Share to Win” Activity for Helping People Recover Lost or Deleted Data for iOS Devices

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/28/2017 — As a leading online multimedia developer and provider, Leawo Software successfully developed multiple flagship products covering Blu-ray, DVD, video, and Apple iOS device related utilities. The iOS Data Recovery is one of these flagship apps. Leawo currently is giving away this iOS Data Recovery software for totally free on the company's "Share to Win" activity page. People only need to share Free Blu-ray Player on Facebook, keep the sharing post for at least 24h, and then could get Leawo iOS Data Recovery for totally free.

"There are multiple cases in which we get our data or files lost or deleted, like iOS upgrade, jailbreak, factory settings restoring, wrong deletion, broken or formatted storage device, etc. It will be a great frustration when we delete or lose data without a backup on iTunes or iCloud." According to the CEO of Leawo Software, Steven, "the iOS Data Recovery could be adopted for such cases. It's designed to solve data recovery issues for iPhone, iPad and iPod. Up to 14 types of data could be recovered."

As the name suggests, Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a data recovery software designed to recover data for iOS devices, including: iPad, iPhone and iPod. It comprises iPhone data recovery, iPad data recovery and iPod data recovery. As an all-inclusive iOS data recovery software app, this iOS Data Recovery could recover data for iOS devices from iOS devices, iTunes and iCloud backups with ease.

Most iOS devices are supported by this iOS Data Recovery on recovering lost or deleted data. Performing as iPhone data recovery, it could recover data for iPhone 4 and later models, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus included. Acting as iPad data recovery software, it could scan and recover data for iPad of all models, from the first iPad to the latest iPad by far. While working as iPod data recovery software, Leawo iOS Data Recovery supports iPod touch 4 and iPod touch 5.

Up to 14 types of data and files could be recovered for iOS devices with this iOS data recovery software, including: Camera Roll (photos & videos), Photo Stream, Photo Library, contacts, notes, messages, message attachments, WhatsApp, WhatsApp attachments, Safari Bookmarks, call histories, voice memos, calendars and reminders. What's more, this iOS Data Recovery software provides preview function, which enables people to preview scanned results and then determine which data to recover.

To help more people get this practical iOS data recovery software, Leawo Software kicked off a "Share to Win" activity, in which people could get this iOS Data Recovery for free by sharing Leawo Free Blu-ray Player on Facebook for at least 24h. Any people could participate this activity and visit "How to Take Part in Share to Win Activity" for detailed guidance. Optionally, people could purchase this iOS Data Recovery with 10% discount on the "Share to Win" activity page, without participating the abovementioned "Share to Win" activity.

