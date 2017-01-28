NEFCO Appoints Larry Bishop to General Manager

NEFCO, a North American biosolids management industry leader announced today the promotion of Larry Bishop, P.E. to the position of general manager. He was previously NEFCO’s vice president of engineering and business development. NEFCO designs, builds, and operates biosolids processing facilities, producing product used as a premium fertilizer or as an alternative fuel.

Bishop is a registered professional engineer, with 30 years’ experience in business development and operations management and a proven track record of revenue growth and profitable performance. His project and technical background includes the design, construction, and operations of treatment and biosolids management and environmental facilities.

He will use his extensive biosolids industry background to lead NEFCO’s business activities including operations and maintenance and engineering services. He will also oversee the strategic growth of the company, including business development activities.

"NEFCO continues to experience rapid growth due to relentless innovation, industry-leading technology, and the expertise of our staff. When this opportunity arose, we looked to Larry to lead us into the future," said James Sullivan, president of O’Connell Development Group and managing partner for NEFCO. "Larry’s management, engineering, and business development background, coupled with proven client and project successes, makes him the right person to take over the general manager role."

Prior to joining NEFCO in 2011, Bishop held various positions including project manager, project director, corporate practice leader, bond engineer, and business unit leader for leading global engineering, consulting, and construction companies. He is a member of numerous trade organizations, including the Water Environment Federation and the North American Clean Water Agency.

About NEFCO

NEFCO (New England Fertilizer Company) has been a leader in biosolids processing for nearly 30 years. NEFCO leverages the best technologies and most advanced engineering to design, build, operate, and maintain efficient biosolids management facilities that reduce energy consumption, minimize carbon footprint, and control capital and operating costs. Headquartered in North Quincy, Massachusetts, NEFCO operates biosolids processing facilities throughout the country designed to generate products that are readily used as premium fertilizer or renewable fuel. NEFCO also maintains offices and operates facilities in Detroit, Mich.; North Andover, Mass.; West Palm Beach, Fla; Sarasota, Fla; Shakopee, Minn.; and Cumberland, Md. NEFCO continually pursues its goal to be the most environmentally responsible biosolids partner in the country, expanding biosolids drying into a better, more efficient and affordable process through sustainable energy conservation or generation. For more information please visit http://www.nefcobiosolids.com/.

