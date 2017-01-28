The PAM award recognizes and rewards those who proved themselves over the last twelve months in providing exceptional service to high net worth individuals.

Personal Risk Management Solutions (PRMS), has again been shortlisted for the 2017 Private Asset Management (PAM) in the "Best High Net Worth Broker" category. This award recognizes and rewards those who proved themselves over the last twelve months in providing exceptional service to high net worth individuals. The judging process is done utilizing an independent panel of industry experts. Successful candidates must demonstrate Financial Progress, Growth, Client Satisfaction and Product Innovation. The entries in this category were narrowed down to five finalists and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on February 13th, 2017.

For additional information, go to http://www.pammagazine.com/pam-awards-2017/

“We are thrilled to be chosen for this highly coveted industry award,” says Celia Santana, CEO & President of PRMS. “We have a phenomenal team and their dedication and passion for this business is unparalled."

About PRMS



PRMS is a boutique personal insurance agency focused on high net worth individuals and their families. Based in NYC, the firm maintains licenses in 48 states and provides guidance and expertise across the country. PRMS insures over $9 billion in residential and valuables assets. Clients include Forbes listed individuals, top ranked collectors, celebrities, single and multi-family offices, entrepreneurs, business owners, and wealth advisors.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14015211.htm