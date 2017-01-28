The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey Wraps Up 2016 with Part Two of Their Year in Review

Hamilton, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 01/28/2017 — The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) enjoyed a successful year in 2016 of helping people in the area express their concerns and seek help for their disordered gambling, whether in the form of buying lottery tickets or illegal betting for sports events online in Monmouth, NJ, homes.

In Part One of CCGNJ's Year in Review, the non-profit organization covered online gambling, process addiction, mental health, their domestic violence survey and daily fantasy football.

The list continues at No. 5: Illegal sports betting, which the CCGNJ touched upon in September. Although sports betting in the Meadowlands area of NJ (and other areas in 46 states) is outlawed, bettors still find a way to wager on different sporting events, building upon their unpayable debt.

A special Halloween blog titled "Is Gambling a Trick or Treat" clocks in as the No. 4-ranked topic. In this post, the CCGNJ reviewed the pros and cons of gambling.

Winner of the Communicator Award of Excellence, the CCGNJ's short film, "Break Even," broke in at No. 3 on their list. The No. 2-ranked entry is the CCGNJ's March coverage of Executive Director Neva Pryor's appearance on the "Hurley in the Morning" talk show on WPG 1450, a local Atlantic City program.

The Year in Review concludes with the CCGNJ's 34th annual New Jersey Gambling Conference. The theme of the conference focused on understanding problem gambling within a multicultural context. The keynote speaker was Dr. Deborah G. Haskins, Ph.D., LCPC, NCGC-II, who gave a riveting look at similarities and contrasts in gambling behavior in different cultures.

Interested parties can learn more about the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey and their initiatives to help people dealing with the destructive effects of problem gambling by calling 800-GAMBLER or visiting online at http://www.800gambler.org/.

