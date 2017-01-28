WCPE’s Music Director William Woltz announces a celebration of African-American contributions to classical music to commemorate Black History Month.

WCPE FM Celebrates Black History Month – Celebration of African-American Music on TheClassicalStation.org

WCPE’s Music Director William Woltz announces a celebration of African-American contributions to classical music to commemorate Black History Month.

“We’ll celebrate music by composers and performers of African ancestry throughout the month,” offers Woltz.

Some of the works offered include:

1 Wednesday



7:00 p.m. Joplin: “Solace”



2 Thursday



2:00 p.m. Still: Symphony no. 1 (Afro-American)



3 Friday



12:00 p.m. Chevalier de Saint-George: Symphony in G



4 Saturday



8:00 a.m. Joplin: “Elite Syncopations”



5 Sunday



1:00 p.m. Hailstork: Three Spirituals



6 Monday



12:00 p.m. Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G for Violin and Orchestra



7 Tuesday



7:00 p.m. Sowande: African Suite



9 Thursday



12:00 p.m. Price: “Dances in the Canebrakes”



10 Friday



12:00 p.m. Brouwer: “Cancion de Cuna”



12 Sunday



4:00 p.m. Still: Africa



13 Monday



12:00 p.m. Joplin: “Bethena (A Concert Waltz)”



15 Wednesday



3:00 p.m. Coleridge-Taylor: Symphonic Variations on an African Air



17 Friday



12:00 p.m. Hailstork: “Fanfare on ‘Amazing Grace’”



18 Saturday



12:00 p.m. Chevalier de Saint-George: Violin Concerto in A



21 Tuesday



12:00 p.m. Dett: Cinnamon Grove

22 Wednesday



10:00 p.m. Still: “Summerland” from Three Visions Suite



23 Thursday



10:00 p.m. Joplin: “The Chrysanthemum (an Afro-American Intermezzo)”



25 Saturday



11:00 a.m. Perkinson: Generations



26 Sunday



3:00 p.m. Still: Symphony no. 5 (Western Hemisphere)

In addition you may request your favorite every Saturday and the last Friday by going to our home page and clicking on Music Request under Quick Links.

About WCPE:



With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. Community-minded business underwriters and foundations are among the 150,000 listeners in the North Carolina broadcast area. General Manager Deborah S. Proctor’s leadership has enabled the WCPE community to include national and worldwide listeners. Big and small dish home satellite transmissions serve North America. Other radio stations and cable television systems use these services to rebroadcast Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day. WCPE is one of the first public broadcasters to stream on the Internet. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

Media Contact:



Curtis Brothers



919.556.5178



curtis(at)TheClassicalStation(dot)org

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14023248.htm