Aaron Couron, of Visual Data Group and LivingQlik, Inducted in the Qlik Luminary Class of 2017

On January 25, 2017, Qlik announced the new group of BI leaders and industry visionaries who make up the Qlik Luminary Class of 2017.Visual Data Group is excited and proud to announce that their Lead Qlik Architect, Aaron Couron, has been selected to join this honorable group of talented people.

Visual Data Group is excited and proud to announce that their Lead Qlik Architect, Aaron Couron, has been inducted into the Qlik Luminary Class of 2017.

The Qlik Luminary Program brings together the best and brightest customers, partners and enthusiasts in the Qlik ecosystem. With deep drive, passion and expertise, Qlik Luminaries champion the vision of turning data into insights that lead to transformative discoveries.

Becoming a Qlik Luminary isn’t just about better business practices. It’s about creating a better world—one in which data is harnessed to create beneficial changes, not just for their own organizations, but for others, too. Qlik Luminaries are constantly pushing the envelope, finding new and innovative ways to use, deploy and talk about Qlik solutions.

According to James Harder, CEO of Visual Data Group, "Aaron Couron’s expertise in various industries, leadership in the Qlik community, and his exceptional customer service; drives the services Visual Data Group can provide to it’s customers."

Along with his commitment to the Visual Data Group team, Aaron is a prolific blogger and has his own website LivingQlik (http://www.livingqlikview.com). Follow Aaron on twitter at @AaronCouron.

Please read about the 2017 Qlik Luminaries http://global.qlik.com/us/blog/posts/mark-bilotta/the-qlik-luminary-class-of-2017-shines-brighter-than-ever





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14021379.htm