EzCheckprinting Stand Alone Software Offers New Video To Show How To Restore Checking Accounts

EzCheckprinting software from Halfpricesoft.com allows customers to use a video for instructions on restoring checking accounts. Try this software at no risk by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

Check printing software developer, Halfpricesoft.com realizes that with the current economy, customers are wanting more for their money. Businesses now get no cost instructional videos in h ezCheckprinting business check writer on how to handle tasks and troubleshoot problems. View the latest video to show customers how to restore checking accounts https://youtu.be/B0bqCEIgEQk.

“With ezCheckPrinting, small businesses can now print professional checks in house like big competitors. EzCheckPrinting offers customers a new video on how to restore checking accounts easily in case the computer crashes.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said.

Printing checks is a snap with ezCheckPrinting business check writer. Customers need only to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New customers can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp

The most recent updates to ezCheckprinting provide more flexibility for businesses needing multifaceted stand alone software. This application also allows for printing with Quickbooks and Quicken quickly and effectively.

EzCheckprinting software also includes many unique features such as:



Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

No limit to the number of accounts

Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

Customizable report features

Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.



To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezcheck.asp

About halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

