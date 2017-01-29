JoyFLIPS to Give Away 4 Apple iPads at Its RootsTech 2017 Launch

Innovative new technology for scanning family photos and sharing the stories they tell being launched at world’s largest family history technology event

JoyFLIPS, a revolutionary new technology for discovering, preserving and sharing family history will be launched at RootsTech 2017, where they will give away four Apple iPad-2 tablets during the event, Feb. 8-11, 2017, in Salt Lake City. JoyFLIPS is also a semi-finalist in the annual Innovator Showdown competition to be held during the conference.

Attendance at the conference is not necessary to win. Anyone opening a free JoyFLIPS account on February 8 through 11 will be entered into the daily drawings. All JoyFLIPS accounts created before the event opens will be included in the drawing on February 8.Winners will be announced each day at the JoyFLIPS booth #1335.

“Our mission is to take family history mainstream and combine it with the JOY of using old print photos to help people easily discover, share and preserve their family's history.” said Vincent Titolo, JoyFLIPS co-founder and CEO. “To accomplish this, we have been quietly at work for several years developing innovative technology that will automate this journey for millions of families worldwide.” He added.

“We are thrilled to be a semifinalist in the Innovator Showdown as we launch the free and unlimited JoyFLIPS platform at RootsTech 2017” added Scott Shebby, JoyFLIPS co-founder and CTO.

For information about attending RootsTech and the Innovator Showdown, visit https://www.rootstech.org/innovator-showdown

ABOUT JOYFLIPS

JoyFLIPS is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that allows millions of people worldwide to discover and preserve their family history by connecting old print photos and family storytelling to the vast resources of historical documents now available online. Our technology provides the tools to scan, preserve and share thousands of print photos, and to pass down the stories they tell through storytelling in voice and text. We then automatically connect these stories to related historical media from numerous sources. For more information about JoyFLIPS technology visit http://www.joyflips.com or download the free iPhone app at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/joyflips-free-unlimited-scanning/id1086378359

ABOUT ROOTSTECH 2017

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This annual event has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide. RootsTech will be held on Feb. 8-11, 2017, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Innovator Showdown will be held on Feb. 10 2017, also at the Salt Palace.

ABOUT THE JOYFLIPS ROOTSTECH 2017 iPad GIVEAWAY

Drawings will be held each day from February 8th through 11th. The winner on the first day of the event, February 8th, will be picked from both accounts created on February 8th and accounts created before that date. Daily winners on subsequent days will be picked from accounts created before 12pm CMT on that day. Winners will be randomly selected and announced at the JoyFLIPS booth #1335 and on the JoyFLIPS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/joyflips/. Winners will also be notified by email. No purchase is necessary. Employees of JoyFLIPS or FamilySearch and their immediate family are not eligible. Prizes will be an Apple iPad 2 with 16GB memory, WIFI and Bluetooth connectivity, refurbished and guaranteed for 90 days. Prizes will be delivered to winners at the show or by mail. Attendance at the event is not required. Eligible entrants must be over 18.

