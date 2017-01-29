Leaked Trump Executive Order Bans International Travel for Permanent Residents and Legal Visa Holders From Certain Countries

Joseph Law Firm, P.C. reports that an executive order leaked to the public from the Trump administration indicates that he will seek authority to ban international travel to nationals of certain countries even if they are here in valid legal status.

In anticipation of President Trump’s signing of a leaked Executive Order barring the entry of nationals of certain countries from entering the United States, Joseph Law Firm is advising nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, not to travel outside the United States. In addition, foreign nationals from those countries with valid visas, green cards, or other entry documents should consider returning to the United States immediately before the signing of this Executive Order. Other countries could also be added.

Note that the proposed order bars entry to the U.S. even if the foreign national has a valid visa, Temporary Protected Status, Lawful Permanent Resident (green card) status, or any other entry document.

Senior Partner and Immigration Attorney, Jeff Joseph, stated, "Pure and simple, President Trump's draft executive order is a thinly veiled effort to scapegoat Muslims and will not make America safer. Banning travel for people based solely on the country they are from even after they have already been vetted by immigration is ineffective and overreaching. We should focus our attention on people for whom we have actual grounds for concern or suspicion. President Trump is basing these policies on a combination of an unfounded fear, debunked information, and xenophobic pressures."

Presidential Executive Order: Protecting the Nation From Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals

http://www.aila.org/infonet/wh-protecting-the-nation-from-terrorist-attacks

An unsigned copy of the Executive Order issued by President Trump on January 27, 2017, titled Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Entry into the United States by Foreign Nationals.



AILA Doc. No. 17012560

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14022402.htm