Mango Technologies Hunting for Talent in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Gearing up for their second major product launch, Mango Technologies has relocated their office to the heart of Silicon Valley.

ClickUp, the project management solution aiming to compete in the big leagues of project management – is the primary focus of the company and the driving reason for moving to the west coast.

The company’s new Palo Alto location will be the centralized headquarters for the company as it grows.

With ClickUp, Mango Technologies is hoping to deliver an immediate project management solution to [unique, concrete market with good connotations: i.e. tech startups looking to grow aggressively].

ClickUp is rooted in its fresh approach to this dated industry, and they believe this will enable them to penetrate the market. The right developers and knowledgeable employees will allow ClickUp to develop into a major platform – according to Mango Technologies.

The goal of ClickUp is to eliminate the small inconveniences which it feels plague existing products in the space.

Though the startup is still young, Mango Technologies hopes that past experience and a talented team will propel their product to a major scale.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14022298.htm