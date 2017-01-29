Mobile Analytics Platform TUNE Releases Mobile Game Marketing Guide

“Acquisition and Engagement Tips from Mobile Gaming Ninjas”

Mobile marketing platform TUNE is announcing the release of its latest e-book, “Acquisition and Engagement Tips from Mobile Gaming Ninjas,” featuring interviews with four mobile gaming marketers at Wargaming, Pocket Gems, Gamevil, and TUNE.

With mobile gaming surpassing PC and console games in market share for the first time ever in 2016, mobile gaming is now a $37 billion dollar industry. The e-book details how mobile game marketers can succeed in the increasingly competitive marketplace, featuring tips on:

The most effective approaches to acquiring new users



Pitfalls to watch out for when attracting new users



Time-tested ways to engage users (and proven methods of measurement)



How to distinguish mobile games in a crowded marketplace

Marketers appearing in the e-book include Elisa Park, associate director of digital marketing at Wargaming; Haley Patoski, associate performance marketing manager at Pocket Gems; Christopher Lee, head of business development at Gamevil USA, and Tim O’Neil, global head of mobile gaming at TUNE.

“The TUNE mobile game ninja e-book is a great primer for game developers launching new mobile games,” commented Adam Lieb of mobile gaming company Innervate. “TUNE is uniquely positioned in the middle of the mobile games industry and sees everything that is going on. Their playbook is a must-read for anyone new to the mobile games industry.”

Marketers can download the e-book for free. To learn more about TUNE Marketing Console and how it supports mobile gaming companies, visit TUNE on the web.

