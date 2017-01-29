The McLean Group Advises Metis on its Recapitalization

Metis Solutions completed a recapitalization during which management and employees took a controlling position in the business, generated liquidity for the Founder, and provided additional capital to further fuel the company’s significant growth.

Metis Solutions (“Metis”), headquartered in Arlington, VA, completed a recapitalization during which management and employees took a controlling position in the business, generated liquidity for the Founder, and provided additional capital to further fuel the company’s significant growth. The McLean Group's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) practice served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Metis. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Metis provides services to U.S. government agencies in the national security, Special Operations and Intelligence communities, with a particular capability in counter-threat finance analysis. Metis directly supports the missions of its customers, providing intelligence and operations support and strategy and policy insights, as well as training and capacity building services, both domestically and internationally.

Metis’ management-led recapitalization highlights several emerging trends in the defense and government services market, including:



There is an increasingly broad and diverse set of financing alternatives for well positioned government services businesses that want to realize liquidity, fuel growth or do both. Over the past 12 months, The McLean Group has closed a wide range of transactions including sell-side M&A transactions, ESOP formations, debt recapitalizations, and equity recapitalizations.

High priority markets, including SOCOM, intelligence agencies, and select elements within the DOD continue to generate strong interest from various buyer and investor categories.

Companies that demonstrate clear strategic vision, possess an experienced and committed management team, and operate in higher-growth markets can overcome many of the investment concerns that can impact smaller businesses.

THE MCLEAN GROUP'S M&A PRACTICE



The McLean Group is a leading investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations, ESOPs and business valuations. The firm's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services (ADG) team is one of the largest dedicated groups in the country and has deep transactional expertise in nearly every segment of the government market. Continuing its track record as a leading advisor to middle market companies in the ADG industry, The McLean Group and its principals have closed 67 transactions since 2010, including 13 in the past 13 months. The firm's transaction advisory and valuation services reflect comprehensive industry knowledge, extensive transactional successes, commitment to providing senior-level attention to every client engagement, and real-time understanding of industry-specific valuation drivers.



http://mcleanllc.com/services/mergers-acquisitions/

THE MCLEAN GROUP'S VALUATION PRACTICE



Through a dedicated business valuation practice, we provide a comprehensive offering of objective valuation services, including financial security and intangible asset valuations for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, and tax purposes. We advise boards of directors, investors, trustees, and other corporate leaders on a range of issues, and render valuation opinions for equity inventive plans, ESOPs, fairness opinions, estate and gift tax valuations, intangible asset valuations, and litigation support.



http://mcleanllc.com/services/business-valuations/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14021704.htm