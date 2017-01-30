Acclaimed Radiologist Andrew Akerman, MD, will be Spotlighted in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Miami Beach, Florida



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Andrew Akerman, MD, Radiologist, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Andrew Akerman is a highly-trained and qualified radiologist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, and the diagnosis and characterization of abnormalities of the central and peripheral nervous system, spine, head, and neck using neuroimaging techniques. Dr. Akerman has been in practice for nearly a decade and is currently serving patients within EliteRAD Radiology Services in Miami Beach, Florida and with Telemed America, serving multiple states including Florida.

At the age of 16, Dr. Akerman sustained a C6 spinal cord injury, which rendered him quadriplegic. The only quadriplegic in the country attending medical school at the time, Dr. Akerman graduated with his Medical Degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He subsequently completed his 4 year residency in Diagnostic Radiology from North Shore University Hospital, followed by his sub-specialty fellowship in Neuroradiology at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Akerman is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. He maintains a professional membership with the American Board of Radiology and the American Society of Neuroradiology.

Dr. Akerman has served as a Forensic Radiology Expert Witness for both Plaintiff and Defense on a variety of Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury and Product Liability cases. He has given many lectures and seminars in the field of Neuroradiology as well as multiple other medical topics in front of medical students, residents, and national audiences. For his excellence, Dr. Akerman was honored with a NYU Founders Day Award, a Burke Award, and the Max Som Award and Dr. James Marks Award of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He attributes his successful career to his unwavering determination and perseverance.

