Acclaimed Registered Nurse Yadira V. Martell, RN, CNOR, ADN, will be Noted in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Yadira V. Martell, RN, CNOR, ADN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Yadira V. Martell is a Registered Nurse with 28 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially operating room nursing, medical/surgical nursing, perioperative nursing, spinal surgery, and outpatient surgery. Yadira is currently serving patients within the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Yadira V. Martell graduated with her initial Nursing Degree from Purdue University, becoming a licensed practical nurse, followed by her Associates Degree in Nursing from the same educational venue. Additionally, Yadira holds certification as an operating room nurse. She participates in mission work in Haiti, Honduras, and Panama, and in disaster and post-war relief efforts.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in the challenging nursing field, Yadira maintains a professional membership with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, and the International Medical Corps. She attributes her success to her military training that instilled an ethic of superior workmanship, skill, and time-consciousness. When she is not assisting patients, Yadira enjoys reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Learn more about Yadira V. Martell here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4135040/info/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.