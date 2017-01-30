AcctTwo Named Intacct VAR Partner of the First Half of the Year

AcctTwo's John Silver Also Named Salesperson of the First Half

AcctTwo, a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based ERP and BPaaS solutions, has been named Intacct Partner of the First Half of fiscal year 2017, a period which saw the largest growth in Intacct Partner Channel history. Additionally, AcctTwo's Vice President of Sales, John Silver, has been named the Salesperson of the First Half as well. AcctTwo's success has qualified the firm for Intacct's 2017 President's Club.

"More and more companies are choosing Intacct and AcctTwo to transform their finance organizations," said Marcus Wagner, CEO and Founder of AcctTwo. "Small to midsize businesses are taking advantage of technology that was once reserved for the largest enterprises – technology like Intacct that can provide sophisticated automation, insight, and anytime anywhere access.

"We're so blessed to have the team that we do, both from a sales and an implementation standpoint. I credit our sales team for all their hard work, dedication, and for providing a truly consultative sales process to our customers. Our growing implementation team continues to post high customer satisfaction scores, and our BPaaS team has proven the value of cloudsourcing – outsourcing the accounting processes of midsize companies to AcctTwo's accounting specialists."

Founded in 2010 in Houston, TX and effectively "born in the cloud," AcctTwo focuses on delivering Software-as-a-Service financial management and ERP solutions to customers in more than 40 states as well as a growing list of international companies. AcctTwo also provides Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) and outsourced back-office services to clients on the Intacct platform. The firm recently expanded its commitment to the Intacct platform by adding a Development and Technical Services department, strengthening the firm's ability to take on larger and more complex technical development projects on behalf of its customers.

About AcctTwo:

AcctTwo is a leading consulting firm and reseller of cloud-based accounting and ERP software. Our sophisticated systems solve the issues growing middle market companies face today. AcctTwo also provides Business-Process-as-a-Service solutions, allowing clients to focus on the core competencies of their business. We provide the people, processes, technology, and office facilities to perform these functions, while allowing clients to collaborate interactively through an on-line portal.

AcctTwo has offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.

