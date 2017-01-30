Agency Marketing Machine Announces Groundbreaking Achievement of Over $500,000 Raised for Charity Through Its ‘Agents of Change’ Movement

Agency Marketing Machine of Miami FL celebrates a milestone in their groundbreaking ‘Agents of Change’ movement launched just 3 years ago. To date, participating insurance agencies have raised over $500,000 and contributed almost 2400 volunteer hours to local charities across the country.

Agency Marketing Machine (AMM) of Miami, FL celebrates a milestone in their groundbreaking ‘Agents of Change’ movement, which has been creating buzz in the insurance industry. Since its inception just 3 years ago, the 241 agencies participating in the movement have now raised a whopping $505,934 and contributed almost 2400 volunteer hours to local charities.

The multi-disciplinary team at AMM creates completely new charity initiatives every 2 to 3 months for each agency, with accompanying public relations campaigns including robust social media, email and text messaging outreach. Additionally, a vibrant community magazine developed by AMM for each client shines a spotlight on the initiative each month. Customers, friends and compassionate community members are invited to donate to the campaigns, but AMM has also implemented a unique twist which allows community members to get involved and donate to local worthy causes without affecting their own pocketbooks, by simply referring family and friends to the agency.

“We believe that as business owners, it’s important to serve – and lead – our communities, but it’s not always easy to do that in the hustle bustle of every day,” explained AMM President John Tate. “Although worthy cause marketing efforts have proven to be greatly effective for many corporations, it has been a challenge for small businesses to implement these campaigns practically and consistently. But AMM has come up with a fresh approach to insurance agency marketing, which initiates agency collaboration with grassroots charities and local people in need of a helping hand. Money is raised for struggling individuals, families and groups who may otherwise go unnoticed, and the funds are put to work right at home. Agents become heroes in their communities. It’s very exciting stuff!”

Insurance agencies across the country wishing to make a difference in their communities and their businesses are partnering with AMM to craft innovative long-term marketing programs around this powerful movement. The groundswell of support building from coast to coast includes noted insurance agency owners, one of them, Cheryl Bowker in Michigan. Early adepts and strong carriers of the Agents of Change hashtag (#agentsofchange), Bowker and her team have consistently rallied for the community, and are currently supporting the efforts of local volunteers who distribute backpacks filled with food to children considered “food insecure” in the area.

Enthusiastic about the results, Cheryl commented, “Our team is thrilled to be helping so many people and charities in our local area, and those in our community have really gotten involved and thrown their support behind each campaign! Referrals to our agency have grown significantly as customers and business partners learn about the movement and join in to recommend family and friends. It’s very gratifying to know that we’re making a real difference in our community, all while growing our business.”

Another vital cornerstone of the Agents of Change movement is the volunteer program. Each insurance agency’s staff is regularly prompted to volunteer as a team, both for their current Community Causes and for other charities in need of a helping hand in their area. That the program has been embraced is an understatement – it’s clearly thriving. In the short time since its inception, over 1300 families and nonprofits have found support from local insurance agencies.

Jay Adkins, Chairman of AMM said, “We’re very proud of the movement, and of all the agencies who have committed to becoming Agents of Change in their own communities. To know that we’ve been able to help so many people in such a short amount of time is truly humbling. And as time goes on, we’re seeing the movement actually changing the way insurance agencies are perceived by consumers. They’re being seen as community leaders; as businesses with a heart. And that’s a good thing.”

A good thing, indeed. Agency Marketing Machine is out to change the world with their Agents of Change movement, making a difference one insurance agency, and one community, at a time. To learn more about the movement, please visit http://agentsofchangemovement.org/.

