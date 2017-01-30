Amber Hills Dental To Open in Henderson Nevada

Amber Hills Dental will soon be ready to serve patients at 771 E. Horizon Drive in Henderson, Nevada 89015. Amber Hills Dental is a modern dental practice that offers full service dentistry in a comfortable environment, including general, restorative, cosmetic and implants dentistry.

Amber Hills Dental is set to open its doors on February 6, 2017. The Henderson dental practice aims to provide a comfortable and convenient dental experience for the entire family. Dr. Aimee Villamayor leads the practice as a skilled dentist who carries training and experience throughout a wide range of dental specialties. Patients can take advantage of general and restorative dentistry as well as cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics. Beginning from a first dental visit at six months old to getting dental implants as a senior adult, Amber Hills Dental is uniquely qualified to meet oral health needs through all stages of life.

Patient comfort is deeply valued at Amber Hills Dental. They have designed their office environment to include patient amenities, such as Netflix, a beverage bar, children’s play area and video games. The entire practice is centered around taking the stress and anxiety out of dental care. This also includes easy financing options, family block appointments and same day dentistry.

Amber Hills will be offering the latest and most preferred dental treatments available, ranging from Invisalign clear orthodontics to implant overdentures. Dr. Villamayor also treats children with a full menu of pediatric dental services, including stainless steel crowns and emergency dental care.

“Our team shares a passion to deliver the best possible dental care to the Henderson community. I believe we’ve equipped our practice to do just that. We look forward to welcoming new patients in February,” says Dr. Villamayor of Amber Hills Dental.

More About Dr. Aimee Villamayor:

Dr. Aimee Villamayor received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of San Francisco (USF) and earned her dental degree at New York University College of Dentistry (NYUCD). She is an advocate for continuous learning and completed one year of advanced general dentistry residency at the University of Texas, San Antonio (UTHSCSA). Dr. Villamayor participated in extensive training in dental implants, oral surgeries and dental IV/ oral sedation. Her experience has equipped her to handle dental emergencies and treat medically complex patients. Dr. Villamayor is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association and Southern Nevada Dental Association.

For more information about the practice or to schedule an appointment at Amber Hills Dental, please visit amberhillsdental.com or call the Henderson office directly at (702) 830-7793.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Amber-Hills-Dental/Henderson-NV/prweb14024544.htm